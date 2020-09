16:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Municipal tax discount of 95% for businesses until June, 2021 Interior minister Aryeh Deri signed an ordinance today granting businesses a 95% municipal tax discount until June of 2021. Eligible businesses are those doing up to 200 million NIS in annual revenue that have lost 60% or more in revenue as compared to the same period last year. ► ◄ Last Briefs