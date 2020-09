16:04 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Trump selling F-35's to UAE, vows new deal with Iran if re-elected In an interview with Fox News, President Trump said, "I have no problem authorizing a deal to sell F-35's to the UAE." Trump also said that he will be able to reach a deal with Iran if re-elected. ► ◄ Last Briefs