15:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 President Trump: 'Joe Biden needs to take a drug test' Presdient Trump has attacked Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden with a claim that "Biden is taking something. I think that he needs to take a drug test."