15:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Pres. Trump: 'I am signing a huge deal today with the UAE and Israel' In an interview with Fox News earlier today, President Trump stated: "I am signing a huge deal today with the UAE and Israel that has made me a candidate for the Nobel Prize. No one thought I could do this." ► ◄ Last Briefs