15:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Israeli vaccine to be taken orally, more effective than injection An Israeli vaccine is being developed that will be taken orally. The advantage of such a vaccine as opposed to an injection is that after it enters the mouth it passes through the respiratory and digestive tracts where the coronavirus is found.