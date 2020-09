15:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Tombstones vandalized at 3 Jewish cemeteries in Poland Read more Third case of vandalism at a Polish Jewish cemetery this month reported in southern Poland, after 20 tombstones damaged. ► ◄ Last Briefs