13:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Belarus: Aid given to Breslev Hasidim stuck at border In Belarus, it is reported that at President Lukashenko's orders, aid has been given to the Breslev Hasidim who are stuck at the border. ► ◄ Last Briefs