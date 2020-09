13:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Gamzu asks that education system be closed from tomorrow Corona Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu appealed to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Education Minister Yoav Galant to close the educational institutions as early as tomorrow, and not from Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs