11:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Report: UAE-Israel deal to be phased to block sovereignty plan Read more Peace deal with UAE will reportedly be implemented in stages, to ensure Israel does not apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria until 2024. ► ◄ Last Briefs