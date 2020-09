08:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Jared Kushner gives Torah scroll to the King of Bahrain Read more After King of Bahrain tells Trump local Jews have a wonderful synagogue but no kosher Torah scroll, Jared Kushner offers king a special gift ► ◄ Last Briefs