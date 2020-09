07:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Earthquake in Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, according to the Geological Survey of Germany. The quake occurred at a depth of 320 km. No casualties or damage were reported at this time. ► ◄ Last Briefs