07:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 UAE now has Qatar in its rear-view mirror Read more Qatar lost its Arab leadership momentum due to its wrong decisions, such as embracing terror and Islamism. UAE has left it behind. Op-ed.. ► ◄ Last Briefs