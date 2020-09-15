Iran denies plotting to assassinate US ambassador

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday lambasted a report in the US about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa in revenge for the killing of the top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"We advise US officials to refrain from resorting to repetitive and rotten methods to create an anti-Iranian atmosphere on the international stage," the ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to the Xinhua news agency.