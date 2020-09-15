Trump: Any attack by Iran will be met with a response

US President Donald Trump commented on the reports that Iran had planned to assassinate the US ambassador in South Africa in retaliation for the elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

"According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" he tweeted.