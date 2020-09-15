|
06:33
Reported
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
PA: US trying to pass peace plan through normalization
The Palestinian Authority (PA) “minister of foreign affairs”, Riyad al-Maliki, on Monday accused the United States of trying to pass its Middle East peace plan through Israeli normalization with Arab countries.
Al-Maliki said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that "Washington is trying to pass its Mideast peace deal throughout (Israeli) normalization relations with Arab countries."
