News BriefsElul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
IAEA inspectors to visit second Iran nuclear site in a few days
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, said on Monday that inspectors would "in a few days" visit the second of two sites in Iran where undeclared nuclear activity may have taken place in the early 2000s, AFP reports.
Recently, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA to allow the agency's inspectors access to two requested locations inside Iran.
