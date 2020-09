03:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Brazil registers 15,115 new cases of coronavirus Brazil registered 15,115 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing its total to 4,345,610. Deaths from the virus in the country rose by 381 to 131,625. ► ◄ Last Briefs