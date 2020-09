23:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 3,274 new cases of coronavirus identified in the last 24 hours The Ministry of Health reported on Monday evening that 3,274 new cases of coronavirus were identified in the last 24 hours and the results of 34,954 tests were obtained. ► ◄ Last Briefs