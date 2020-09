22:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Israel looks to open trade center in UAE by end of the year Read more Ohad Cohen, head of Israel's Foreign Trade Administration, speaks with i24NEWS about plans to open commerce center in UAE this year. ► ◄ Last Briefs