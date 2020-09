16:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Charge: Supreme Court meting legal expenses is political message Read more Council contends Court's obligating legal expenses was gratuitous and unlawful: 'Contemptuous attitude based on defendant's identity.' ► ◄ Last Briefs