15:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Normalization agreement with UAE to require cabinet approval PM Netanyahu's office announced today that Israel's peace agreement with the UAE will NOT enter into force during tomorrow's White House ceremony, but only after it has been ratified by the cabinet and possibly by the Israeli parliament.