15:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Courtroom confrontation between families of alleged killer, victims After Amiram Ben-Uliel, who has been convicted of the murder of the three members of the Dawabsheh family in Duma in 2016, was sentenced to 3 consecutive life terms behind bars, shouting and verbal jabs were exchanged between representatives of the two families.