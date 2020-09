14:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Orphanhood Was Forced Upon Me. Read more Usually when a young woman becomes kallah, it’s an occasion to wish her a hearty “Mazel Tov”. For Malka Raz it might cause her to cry. ► ◄ Last Briefs