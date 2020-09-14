14:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Netanyahu holds consultation on closure preprations Immediately upon arriving in Washington earlier today, Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conference call consultation on preparations for the closure with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch, National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, 'Magen Yisrael' director Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levy and other officials. ► ◄ Last Briefs