12:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Police give 1,547 corona tickets in past day In the last day, the police issued 1,547 tickets related to coronavirus, most of them for not wearing a mask in the public space, including 28 tickets for leaving quarantine.