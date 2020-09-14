11:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Minister Akunis speaks with Bahrain minister of industry The Minister for Regional Cooperation, Ophir Akunis, on Monday spoke with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Bahrain, Zaid bin Rashid Elzaini. The ministers congratulated each other on the peace agreement to be signed tomorrow in Washington, and agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries based on the principle of "peace for prosperity." The two also agreed to meet later in order to strengthen the cooperation between their offices.



The ministers thanked each other for the warm conversation and expressed hope for the continued normalization in the Middle East for the benefit of all the citizens of the region.