News BriefsElul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20
Minister Akunis speaks with Bahrain minister of industry
The Minister for Regional Cooperation, Ophir Akunis, on Monday spoke with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Bahrain, Zaid bin Rashid Elzaini. The ministers congratulated each other on the peace agreement to be signed tomorrow in Washington, and agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries based on the principle of "peace for prosperity." The two also agreed to meet later in order to strengthen the cooperation between their offices.
