09:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Japan: Yoshihide Suga elected leader of Liberal Democratic Party Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga was elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, paving the way for him to become the country's next prime minister.