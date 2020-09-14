PA official: UAE, Bahrain deals serve Trump's interests

Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Mahmoud al-Aloul said on Sunday that the US-brokered normalization between Arab states and Israel is intended for the political interests of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Xinhua reports.

"The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain normalize their ties with Israel to support Trump's re-election campaign and improve Netanyahu's internal political situation," Al-Aloul, deputy chairman of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine radio.