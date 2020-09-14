Report: Iran weighing assassination of US ambassador

The Iranian government is weighing an assassination attempt against the American ambassador to South Africa, a US government official familiar with the issue and another official who has seen intelligence reports told Politico on Sunday.

News of the plot comes as Iran continues to seek ways to retaliate for the US elimination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani earlier this year, the officials said. If carried out, it could dramatically ratchet up already serious tensions between the US and Iran and create enormous pressure on Trump to strike back, possibly in the middle of an election season.