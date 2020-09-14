Iran says it has 1,044 active centrifuges at Fordow plant

The head of Iran's atomic agency said on Sunday that 1,044 centrifuges were active at the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, in line with his country’s steps to reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, AFP reports.

Iran announced last year that it would renew uranium enrichment activities at the underground Fordow facility, located outside of Qom, in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 deal in 2018.