04:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Mexico reports 4,408 new cases of coronavirus Mexico reported 4,408 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 217 additional deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases in Mexico now stands at 668,381, with 70,821 deaths.