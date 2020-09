03:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Tennis: Dominic Thiem wins US Open Dominic Thiem won the US Open on Sunday. Thiem became the first player to come back from two sets down in a US Open singles final in the Open era. ► ◄ Last Briefs