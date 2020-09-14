Shaked: Demonstrations should be subject to same rules as prayers

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Sunday accused the Blue and White party of excluding demonstrations from the guidelines on gatherings and called on government ministers to rectify this.

"The demonstrations should be subject to the same rules as prayer, it's that simple. Every mass gathering hurts everyone. This is how it should be viewed. It is in the hands of the ministers. They only excluded the demonstrations because of the ministers from Blue and White. Instead of whining, start managing," Shaked said.