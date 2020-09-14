Several IDF commanders go into isolation

The head of the IDF's Technology and Logistics Division, Maj. Gen. Itzik Turgeman, the Chief Medical Officer and other commanders from the division last week were in the vicinity of an IDF officer who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday. In light of this and according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, the commanders will enter isolation.

The IDF said that the head of the Technology and Logistics Division and the commanders would continue to maintain as normal a schedule as possible. The entire activity of the division will continue to be conducted as usual. The commanders are feeling well, are not showing symptoms, and will be tested in the near future.