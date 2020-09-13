|
Business sector head: This lockdown will bring disaster in its wake
Head of the Business Sector Duvi Amitai has sharply criticized the government's decision to impose a three-week nationwide lockdown, beginning this Friday.
"Back in March, right before the first lockdown, we didn't yet know what it would mean," he said. "We did not know how severe the economic impact would be - but now, with all the data available, we know exactly what a lockdown will mean - absolute disaster for business."
