Former FBI agent: Russians 'hold leverage over' President Trump

Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who was at the center of the investigation into Donald Trump's ties to Russia, said he still believes that Trump "is compromised by the Russians."

"They hold leverage over him that makes him incapable of placing the national interest, the national security, ahead of his own," Strzok said today in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"One of the largest ways that foreign governments gain leverage — certainly in the case of the president — is through financial entanglements," Strzok said. "And I think when you take a look at the Trump financial enterprise, particularly its relationship with Russian monies and potentially those related to organized crime and other elements, that those interactions have placed them in a position where the Russians have leverage over him and are able to influence his actions."