Gen. Levine to protesters: Pause demonstrations until after lockdown

General (Res.) Amiram Levine has called on the organizers of the regular left-wing protests outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem to cancel protests for the lockdown period, in light of the continued rise in morbidity statistics of late.

"This is the time to cease your protests," he said. "Instead, channel all your energies to preparing for renewed protests after the lockdown is over. Bibi [PM Netanyahu] wants there to be chaos to distract everyone from his failures, but we won't let him off the hook."