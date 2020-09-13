'Government is taking sledgehammer approach, destroying the economy'

Head of the Manufacturers' Association, Dr. Ron Tomer, accused the government of using a sledgehammer approach in its attempt to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

"Nationwide lockdown is a powerful tool that should only be used when it is absolutely necessary to do so," he said. "Unfortunately, the government has chosen to adopt extreme measures which will undoubtedly severely impact the economy, and if this isn't planned and executed properly, there'll be a third lockdown to follow, which will destroy the economy entirely."