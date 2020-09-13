|
22:05
Reported
News BriefsElul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20
MK Yair Lapid: Netanyahu should apologize to the public for his failures
MK Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, accused the Prime Minister of failed leadership that has brought about the necessity of a nationwide lockdown.
"Netanyahu is simply not capable of admitting that he has failed; he's not capable of facing the people and apologizing," Lapid said. "That's the minimum he could be expected to do. And a person who can't admit that he failed can't fix his mistakes either. You failed - now resign," he added.
