Bahrain's political opposition rejects Israel deal, calls for 'resistance'

Opposition groups in Bahrain have expressed their rejection of a government decision to normalize relations with Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

Leading Bahraini Shia Muslim scholar Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim called on the people to "resist this defeat."

Meanwhile, a group of Bahraini political and civil society associations, including the Bahrain Bar Association, added their voices to those opposed to the deal.

"What results from normalization will not enjoy popular backing, in line with what generations of Bahrainis have been brought up on in terms of adherence to the Palestinian cause," their statement said.

Also today, the Al-Bilad newspaper reported today that the head of Bahrain's highest court has ordered judiciary employees not to criticise government policy or express opinions harming national unity.