MK Yaalon: We are paying the price for Netanyahu's failed leadership

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid) has offered scathing criticism of PM Netanyahu and his mishandling of the coronavirus crisis, blaming him for leading the country into what could be a disastrous lockdown.

"Netanyahu is ruining the lives and the livelihoods of the citizens of this country, and ruining the futures of our children," he accused. "He'll be fine, but as for the rest of us - we are paying the price for his decade of failed leadership. We have lost all confidence in his government of chaos and disconnect and his failed policies. And we intend to bring him to a reckoning for what he has done," Yaalon concluded.