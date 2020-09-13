MK Ayelet Shaked: Petty politics & cronyism responsible for this situation

MK Ayelet Shaked of the Yamina party slammed the government for its mishandling of the coronavirus epidemic, leading to the imposition of a three-week national lockdown starting this Friday.

"This government has failed in its leadership of the country - the greatest failure in history of the state," she said. "Cronyism and petty politics have brought us to this situation. The government must now present a clear exit strategy for coming out of lockdown, as well as a compensation package for the self-employed and small business owners. And the most important thing - I ask everyone to adhere to the regulations, even if they don't agree with them. We have to show mutual responsibility."