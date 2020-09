21:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 MK Shelah: PM always finds someone else to blame for his failures MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) placed the blame for the imposition of a nationwide lockdown squarely on Prime Minister Netanyahu this evening, stating that, "Around Netanyahu, everything's rosy and he always finds someone else to blame. This isn't the way to win back public confidence." ► ◄ Last Briefs