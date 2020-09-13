|
News BriefsElul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20
New York to impose $50 fine for not wearing mask on mass transit
According to a report on Business Insider, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a $50 dollar fine for anyone not wearing a face mask on New York mass transit.
The new order comes into effect tomorrow, September 14, and will apply to both riders and employees.
The announcement noted that around 90% of riders already wear masks, and expressed the hope that this new measure will "drive mask compliance even higher."
