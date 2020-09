18:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Manufacturer's Union: Lockdown will lead to decline in standard of living The head of the Manufacturers' Union, Dr. Ron Tomer, has warned that imposing a nationwide lockdown will lead to a decline in the standard of living for virtually all citizens over the coming decade. ► ◄ Last Briefs