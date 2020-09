17:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Three-year-old moderately injured by boiling oil in Rishon Letzion A three-year-old boy has been moderately injured by boiling oil, in a home in Rishon Letzion. A MDA team treated him at the scene of the incident and transported him to Assaf Harofeh hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs