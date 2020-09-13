17:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Amir Peretz: No lockdown - just night curfews & strict enforcement of laws Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) has stated that he intends to vote against a nationwide lockdown. "The way to get the contagion rate down is by imposing night curfews and strictly enforcing the existing laws," he said. "We must not return to the plan of forced unpaid leave that has already been proven to be ineffective. We must also set up a proper system for compensation - in advance," he added. ► ◄ Last Briefs