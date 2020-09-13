|
17:46
Reported
News BriefsElul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20
Att-General: Politicians have no right to decide on the right to protest
At today's still-ongoing cabinet meeting, the issue of demonstrations during lockdown continues to be contentious.
Earlier this afternoon, Attorney-General Mandelblit told ministers that it would be "impossible to prevent people from demonstrating." Now, according to a report on Channel 13, Mandelblit added that, "As politicians, you do not have the right to deal with the issue of protests."
