17:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Emirates airline to allow Israeli citizens to purchase tickets According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, the Emirates airline company has announced that it will be permitting Israeli travel agents to reserve places in direct flights to the United Arab Emirates for Israeli citizens.