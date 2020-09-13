14:56 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Elul 24, 5780 , 13/09/20 Energy Min: Better to absorb 2 weeks of damage with breathable closure Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz criticized the health system at the cabinet meeting. "You should have hoisted the red flag two months ago. It was clear we'd get here when 500 patients were diagnosed a day. At these numbers the economic damage is impossible. It's better to suffer two weeks of damage with a breathable closure, as we did in March, than to continue like this for a year," Steinitz said. ► ◄ Last Briefs